PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:PGP)

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.069 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 6,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,456. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.30. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $8.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 147,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 13.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

