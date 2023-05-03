PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock remained flat at $18.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 196,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,620. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $23.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33.
In related news, Director David Nichols Fisher III purchased 7,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $134,095.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
