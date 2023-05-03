PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Increases Dividend to $0.22 Per Share

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock remained flat at $18.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 196,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,620. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $23.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.33.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

In related news, Director David Nichols Fisher III purchased 7,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $134,095.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,429.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,718,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,666 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,486,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,216,000 after acquiring an additional 190,731 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 257,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 43,523 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $5,080,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its seeks current income as a primary objective and capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on January 19, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.