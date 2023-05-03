PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a boost from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PTY stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $13.15. 84,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,062. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $15.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,789,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 807.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 191,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 170,129 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 155,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 130,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 9.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

