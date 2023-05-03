PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Price Performance

PZC remained flat at $7.66 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 12,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,144. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $9.01.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $376,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal and California income tax. The company was founded on August 20, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

