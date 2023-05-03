PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.93. 2,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,396. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $17.44.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 552,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 43.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 8,247 shares in the last quarter.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.