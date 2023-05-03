PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Price Performance

PAXS traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $14.28. 36,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,975. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $17.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PIMCO Access Income Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 74,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,096.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 193,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 49,454 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 116,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 49,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 8,152 shares during the last quarter.

