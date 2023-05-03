PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.15

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.149 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.
PIMCO Access Income Fund Price Performance
PAXS traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $14.28. 36,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,975. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $17.97.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other PIMCO Access Income Fund news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $105,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 74,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,096.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Access Income Fund (PAXS)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Access Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.