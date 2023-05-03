PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:LTPZ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 150,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 91,953 shares.The stock last traded at $59.97 and had previously closed at $61.31.

PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average is $60.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the third quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $302,000.

About PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO 15+ Year US TIPS Index ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO 15+ Year U.S. TIPS Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is provide total return that closely corresponds to the total return of The BofA Merrill Lynch 15+ Year US Inflation-Linked Treasury Index (the Underlying Index).

