Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.36. 989,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,353,483. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $16.51.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $147.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.34 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.21%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Institutional Trading of Piedmont Office Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 127,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 55,800 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 43,660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,159,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after acquiring an additional 49,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.