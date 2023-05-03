Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on June 16th

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -4,200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

NYSE:PDM opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $790.06 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $147.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.34 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, and operation of office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Dallas, Washington, DC/Northern Virginia, Boston, Orlando, Minneapolis, and New York. The company was founded on July 3, 1997 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

