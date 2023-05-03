Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Shares Down 5%

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.60 and last traded at $54.60. Approximately 108,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 498,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLL shares. Macquarie started coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Piedmont Lithium from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.60.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.50 and a 200 day moving average of $57.69.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

In other news, Director Michael A. Bless bought 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.14 per share, with a total value of $105,245.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,245. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLL. State Street Corp grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 1,522.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,201 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $83,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,382 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Lithium by 783.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,300 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 205,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Piedmont Lithium by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 743,695 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $54,283,000 after purchasing an additional 162,476 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Piedmont Lithium by 337.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 167,332 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 129,074 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,320 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 95,303 shares during the period. 48.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium, Inc is an exploration stage company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on developing and manufacturing battery quality lithium hydroxide for the electric vehicle industry. Its projects include Carolina Lithium, Quebec, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.