PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Holdings Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULSGet Rating) by 49.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 876,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290,011 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.11% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $43,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 26,514 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.19.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

