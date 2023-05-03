Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 42.03%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. Pfizer updated its FY23 guidance to $3.25-3.45 EPS.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,328,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,510,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. Pfizer has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

