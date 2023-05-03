Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Up to $35.00

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.00, but opened at $36.91. Perion Network shares last traded at $35.37, with a volume of 387,235 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PERI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Perion Network from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Perion Network from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Perion Network from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30.

Perion Network ( NASDAQ:PERI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.21. Perion Network had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $209.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PERI. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Perion Network by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 172,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 52,966 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Perion Network by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,111,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after buying an additional 618,784 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth $1,327,000. 50.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America (mainly US), Europe, and Other. The firm solutions include Publisher Platform, Search Monetization, SORT-Cookieless Targeting, High Impact Creative, and Actionable Monitoring.

