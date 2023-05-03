PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 376,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 0.7% of Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $67,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 16,362.5% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,019 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,639 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 423.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,791,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9,434.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 915,438 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,881. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $154.86 and a one year high of $193.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $264.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $182.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.70.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 96.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.