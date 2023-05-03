PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.6% per year over the last three years.

Get PennantPark Floating Rate Capital alerts:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PFLT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.58. 170,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,559. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $13.57. The stock has a market cap of $526.14 million, a PE ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital ( NASDAQ:PFLT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $31.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.59 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a positive return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFLT. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 37,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Natixis grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 28,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7,051.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 28,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 28,207 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. 21.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd., a traded fund, invests in middle market companies located in the United States. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. It provides debt investment in mezzanine and buyout stage capital requirements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.