Pearson’s (PSON) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,140 ($14.24) price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,230 ($15.37) price target on shares of Pearson in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,015 ($12.68).

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Stock Up 8.4 %

PSON traded up GBX 63.55 ($0.79) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 817.55 ($10.21). 7,028,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,813. The stock has a market cap of £5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,477.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 852.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 906.87. Pearson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 722.60 ($9.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,006.29 ($12.57). The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pearson

About Pearson

In other Pearson news, insider Graeme Pitkethly bought 257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 832 ($10.39) per share, for a total transaction of £2,138.24 ($2,671.46). Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.