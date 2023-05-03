PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Sells $127,680.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.84, for a total transaction of $127,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 546,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,861,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PDC Energy Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of PDCE traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,042. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.72 and a 1-year high of $89.22.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

PDCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in PDC Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,406 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,355 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

