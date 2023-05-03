PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Holdings Raised by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 11.4% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in PayPal by 102.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,468,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,405,000 after acquiring an additional 742,894 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $72.20. 3,404,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,192,269. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $103.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

