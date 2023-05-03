Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.26 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Patrick Industries in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 30th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.57. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Patrick Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.24 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Patrick Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PATK. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Patrick Industries from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.83.

Patrick Industries Stock Down 2.2 %

PATK opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. Patrick Industries has a one year low of $41.75 and a one year high of $77.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.01 and its 200-day moving average is $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.89.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patrick Industries

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $746,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,546,371.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PATK. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 908.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after buying an additional 346,513 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth $18,474,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $13,444,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the fourth quarter worth $7,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Further Reading

