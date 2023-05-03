Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.76-$2.12 EPS.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PK opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $20.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth $360,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $344,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $316,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PK. StockNews.com began coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

