Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $648.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.04 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.76-$2.12 EPS.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE PK opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Featured Articles

