Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Pampa Energía from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Pampa Energía Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PAM opened at $33.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. Pampa Energía has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $38.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pampa Energía ( NYSE:PAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.45. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.94 million. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 24.93%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pampa Energía will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 141.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 106.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in shares of Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Pampa Energía Company Profile



Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

