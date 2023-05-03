PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Up 8.2%

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.09. 11,133,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 12,509,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.55.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PACW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

The stock has a market cap of $828.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.72 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Taylor acquired 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,270.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Paul W. Taylor purchased 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.21 per share, with a total value of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,270.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew P. Wagner purchased 13,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.12 per share, for a total transaction of $293,251.20. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,651.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 55,583 shares of company stock worth $1,189,046. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PACW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 18.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 20,441 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,989,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,835,000 after purchasing an additional 80,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 67,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

