Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on PKG. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $133.55 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $110.56 and a 52 week high of $165.72. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the first quarter worth $693,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Featured Stories

