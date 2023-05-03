Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 47.73% and a negative net margin of 244.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS.

PACB stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $11.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,148,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,101,992. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $47,877.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,062.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 7,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $67,114.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $47,877.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,493 shares of company stock valued at $124,307 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. SVB Financial Group bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth about $109,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.14.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

