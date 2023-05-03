Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Stake Boosted by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,031 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,334,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,988,000 after purchasing an additional 252,416 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 884,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,753,000 after acquiring an additional 253,813 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 613,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,931,000 after acquiring an additional 73,576 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 464,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after purchasing an additional 49,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,790,000 after purchasing an additional 80,264 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $36.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.88.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.