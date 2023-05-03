Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 147.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ opened at $45.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.