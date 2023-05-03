Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.438 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Otter Tail has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Otter Tail has a payout ratio of 51.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.

Shares of Otter Tail stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.52. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $82.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.51.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.17. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 19.46%. The company had revenue of $301.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.

