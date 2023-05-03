Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.438 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Otter Tail has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Otter Tail has a payout ratio of 51.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $3.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.9%.
Otter Tail Stock Down 1.8 %
Shares of Otter Tail stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,553. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.52. Otter Tail has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $82.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otter Tail
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Maxim Group cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Otter Tail in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.
Otter Tail Company Profile
Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company engaged in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota, and northeastern South Dakota.
