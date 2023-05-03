OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.28

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $57.28 and traded as high as $59.13. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $58.99, with a volume of 2,005 shares traded.

OTC Markets Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day moving average of $57.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.65 million, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 92.67% and a net margin of 29.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTC Markets Group Announces Dividend

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. OTC Markets Group’s payout ratio is 28.46%.

(Get Rating)

OTC Markets Group, Inc engages in the provision of trading, corporate, and market data services. The firm operates through the following business lines: OTC Link, Market Data Licensing and Corporate Services. The OTC Link LLC operates three ATSs, OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB, which provide trading services to FINRA member broker-dealer subscribers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.