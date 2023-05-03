OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $51.02

Shares of OSRAM Licht AG (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $51.02 and last traded at $51.02, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.02.
OSRAM Licht Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12.
About OSRAM Licht
OSRAM Licht AG engages in the manufacture and sale of lighting products. It operates through the following segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The Opto Semiconductors segment offers light-emitting diodes in low, mid, high, and ultra high power classes for general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OSRAM Licht (OSAGF)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for OSRAM Licht Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSRAM Licht and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.