Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Given New C$5.75 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 55.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bankshares upped their target price on Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.44.

Osisko Mining Trading Up 3.1 %

OSK stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.69. 766,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,577. Osisko Mining has a 52-week low of C$2.36 and a 52-week high of C$4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 5.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.66 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.50 and a beta of 0.90.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

