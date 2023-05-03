Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Price Target Lowered to C$5.75 at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.25 to C$5.75 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday.

Osisko Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:OBNNF traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.63. 869,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,072. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57. Osisko Mining has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $3.36.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of gold resource properties. Its project portfolio includes Windfall, Quévillon, and Urban Barry. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

