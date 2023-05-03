Osisko Metals (CVE:OM) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM – Get Rating) were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 819,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 311,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Osisko Metals Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$68.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.26.

Osisko Metals Company Profile

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Pine Point project located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories. It also has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Gaspé Copper project located near Murdochville in the Gaspé Peninsula of Québec.

