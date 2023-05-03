Orchid Market Capitalization Tops $74.89 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $74.89 million and $1.05 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0778 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00007254 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00026195 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019831 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018289 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001053 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,440.58 or 0.99968719 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000102 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07837414 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,054,245.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

