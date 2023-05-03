OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Down 3.8 %

OptimumBank stock opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.75 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.94. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $5.41 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

OptimumBank Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in OptimumBank stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,508 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.20% of OptimumBank as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

