Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Short Interest Update

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the March 31st total of 5,180,000 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 916,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 4,634.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 801.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Open Lending by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Open Lending in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Lending Trading Up 5.1 %

LPRO stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.25. The company had a trading volume of 485,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,003. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 18.58, a current ratio of 18.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Open Lending has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $15.37. The stock has a market cap of $896.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Open Lending ( NASDAQ:LPRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.51 million. Open Lending had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 31.84%. Open Lending’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Open Lending from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Open Lending from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Open Lending has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.22.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

