ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 2.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on ONE Group Hospitality from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.

Institutional Trading of ONE Group Hospitality

About ONE Group Hospitality

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 460.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 61.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 7,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 154.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 39.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

