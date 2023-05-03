ONE Group Hospitality (STKS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ONE Group Hospitality Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $7.46 on Wednesday. ONE Group Hospitality has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day moving average is $7.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.82 million, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 2.23.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on ONE Group Hospitality from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wedbush lifted their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.13.
About ONE Group Hospitality
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.
