ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Mizuho

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim raised ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.50.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $78.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.80. ONE Gas has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $89.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.03 and its 200 day moving average is $79.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONE Gas

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ONE Gas by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,890,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,002,000 after buying an additional 101,666 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ONE Gas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $430,923,000 after purchasing an additional 83,328 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in ONE Gas by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,157,000 after purchasing an additional 44,893 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,928,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after buying an additional 26,335 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,519,000 after buying an additional 1,098,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

