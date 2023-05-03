ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.02-$4.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.13.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ONE Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.50.

NYSE:OGS traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.85. The stock had a trading volume of 233,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,515. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.03. ONE Gas has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $89.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.68.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.68 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. ONE Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.57%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

