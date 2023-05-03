OMG Network Price Down 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. OMG Network has a total market cap of $152.69 million and $51.75 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00003807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00058576 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00038361 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00020048 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006352 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001093 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is creating a decentralized network that includes a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. This network is enforced by an open distributed network of validators and uses a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain that enables the enforcement of market activity. OMG tokens provide the right to validate the blockchain within the network’s consensus rules, and transaction fees on the network are given to validators who enforce bonded contract states. The value of the OMG token comes from the fees generated from the network, and the token holders are obligated to provide validation to users of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.