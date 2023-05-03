Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 51.40 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 50.40 ($0.63). 488,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 333,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.20 ($0.63).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Old Mutual from GBX 62 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.75) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Old Mutual Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.37.
Old Mutual Increases Dividend
Old Mutual Company Profile
Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.
