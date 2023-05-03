Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 51.40 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 50.40 ($0.63). 488,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average session volume of 333,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.20 ($0.63).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Old Mutual from GBX 62 ($0.77) to GBX 60 ($0.75) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Old Mutual Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 720.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Old Mutual Increases Dividend

Old Mutual Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Old Mutual’s previous dividend of $1.25. Old Mutual’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5,714.29%.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services primarily in South Africa and rest of Africa. The company operates through Mass and Foundation Cluster, Personal Finance and Wealth Management, Old Mutual Investments, Old Mutual Corporate, Old Mutual Insure, and Rest of Africa segments.

