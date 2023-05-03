Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by New Millennium Group LLC

New Millennium Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Old Dominion Freight Line comprises approximately 1.3% of New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 45,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,982,000 after buying an additional 5,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL traded up $4.94 on Wednesday, hitting $320.51. 36,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,172. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $381.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.07 and a 200-day moving average of $315.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.32.

Insider Transactions at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Further Reading

