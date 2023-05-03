Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 382,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,167,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OTLY shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.50 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.30 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.11.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a negative net margin of 54.35%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Oatly Group by 230.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13,809 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Oatly Group by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

