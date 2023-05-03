Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.24. Approximately 382,715 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 4,167,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on OTLY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho raised shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oatly Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.30 price target on shares of Oatly Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Oatly Group Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.07 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 40.92% and a negative net margin of 54.35%. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,902,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 1,099.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,419,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after buying an additional 3,134,320 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,208,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,356,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 449.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,148,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

