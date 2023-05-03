Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.46. 26,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,742. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $19.00.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
