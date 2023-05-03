Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.46. 26,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,742. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $19.00.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 471,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,518,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 9.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $487,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $245,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund engages in the investment in taxable municipal securities. It also seeks enhanced portfolio value and total return. The company was founded on 2009 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

