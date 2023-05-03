Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,495. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $14.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
