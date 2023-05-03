Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $11.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,495. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $14.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 178,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 16,818 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 47,447 shares during the period.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

