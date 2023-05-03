Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund (NYSE:JPS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE JPS traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.27. 244,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,969. Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $7.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 158,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 25,403 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 329,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 34,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund is a closed-end investment fund. It engages in the business of enhancing portfolio value relative to the market for preferred securities by investing in securities and sectors that the fund’s sub-adviser believes are underrated or undervalued. The company was founded on June 24, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

