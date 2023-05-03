Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,594. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NQP. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 416.3% in the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 300,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 242,196 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 57.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 82,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 286,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 31,474 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 52.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 29,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $303,000. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

