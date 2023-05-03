Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NRK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on June 1st

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NRK traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.32. 30,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,457. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $11.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000.

About Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on July 29, 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

