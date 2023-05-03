Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

NXJ traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,247. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXJ. Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 545.5% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 199,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 168,793 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 479,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 99,875 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 41,597 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 57,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 24,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000.

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

